VIDEO: The UW Board of Regents Holds an Emergency Meeting

ICYMI: The UW Board of Regents held an emergency meeting last Saturday and voted 9-8 to reject a proposed deal between the Universities of Wisconsin president and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has been blocking pay raises for tens of thousands of UW System employees as part of an effort to force the UW system to kill its diversity programs. Pat Kreitlow visited the UW-Eau Claire campus and has reaction from a member of the Board of Regents and the ranking member on the Assembly Colleges & Universities Committee.

