Plan a swimmable staycation at Wisconsin’s best hotels with indoor pools

If you’re already sick of the cold, sorry, we’ve got bad news for you. While this month’s average high is 31 degrees, that drops to 26 in January and doesn’t return to above 50 until late April. Now for the good news: Wisconsin has an abundance of highly-rated, affordable hotels with indoor pools that are perfect for a swimmable staycation this winter.

Here are the state’s top 10 according to Tripadvisor, which takes into account customer reviews, location, and price. (Click on any hotel name below for pictures, a full list of amenities, and pricing information.)

Drury Plaza Hotel in Milwaukee

Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club in Madison

Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva

Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee

Hampton Inn & Suites in Madison

Hampton Inn & Suites in La Crosse

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Green Bay

Hampton Inn & Suites in Lake Delton

Black Hawk Motel & Suites in Wisconsin Dells

The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva

NOTE: We only included hotels with indoor pools, not waterparks, on this list. But if you’re looking for more adventure or an all-inclusive experience, check out our guide to Wisconsin’s 5 Biggest Indoor Waterparks, Ranked by Slide Count.