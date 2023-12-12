Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use
Granite Post News Logo Image

Plan a swimmable staycation at Wisconsin’s best hotels with indoor pools

Credit: The holiday light show at the Abbey Resort, Lake Geneva

By Christina Lorey

December 12, 2023

Author

  • Christina Lorey

    Christina is an Edward R. Murrow-winning journalist and former producer, reporter, and anchor for TV stations in Madison and Moline. When she’s not writing or asking questions, you can find her volunteering with Girls on the Run, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and various mental health organizations.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: THINGS TO DO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This