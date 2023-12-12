Plan a swimmable staycation at Wisconsin’s best hotels with indoor pools

|
If you’re already sick of the cold, sorry, we’ve got bad news for you. While this month’s average high is 31 degrees, that drops to 26 in January and doesn’t return to above 50 until late April. Now for the good news: Wisconsin has an abundance of highly-rated, affordable hotels with indoor pools that are perfect for a swimmable staycation this winter.
Here are the state’s top 10 according to Tripadvisor, which takes into account customer reviews, location, and price. (Click on any hotel name below for pictures, a full list of amenities, and pricing information.)
Drury Plaza Hotel in Milwaukee
Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club in Madison
Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva
Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee
Hampton Inn & Suites in Madison
Hampton Inn & Suites in La Crosse
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Green Bay
Hampton Inn & Suites in Lake Delton
Black Hawk Motel & Suites in Wisconsin Dells
The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva
NOTE: We only included hotels with indoor pools, not waterparks, on this list. But if you’re looking for more adventure or an all-inclusive experience, check out our guide to Wisconsin’s 5 Biggest Indoor Waterparks, Ranked by Slide Count.
