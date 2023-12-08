Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use
Granite Post News Logo Image

VIDEO: Trump Vows to ‘Terminate’ Affordable Care Act

By UpNorthNews Staff

December 8, 2023

Even as former President Donald Trump promised to try again to “terminate” the Affordable Care Act, Wisconsin progressives doubled down on their own promise to expand healthcare coverage and make it more affordable for working families. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark (@markpochow) has the details:

@upnorthnews Even as former President Donald Trump promised to try again to “terminate” the Affordable Care Act, Wisconsin progressives doubled down on their own promise to expand healthcare coverage and make it more affordable for working families. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark (@markpochow) has the details: #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #trump #affordablecareact ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This