VIDEO: Holy Cow!

HOLY COW! 🐄 A traffic camera in Eau Claire recently showed vehicles moving along nicely, including a truck carrying a massive cow figure on its trailer. 🎥: Wisconsin Department of Transportation via Storyful
Politics
Biden wants to replace all lead pipes in Wisconsin within 10 years
The Biden administration proposed a new rule last week that would require water utilities in Wisconsin and across the country to replace all of...
Opinion: Let’s celebrate voting with holiday cheer
2024 will be here shortly, leaders of voting rights organizations discuss preparing to vote and the impacts elections have on our democracy. This...
Local News
3 Wisconsin bakeries named among America’s best
Whether you’re looking for the perfect dessert to bring to a holiday party or the perfect cookies to put out for Santa on Christmas Eve, it’s the...
Delivering her baby at the side of the road: One Wisconsin mother’s story
It was a Wednesday night in August. With her toddler in bed, Dani Grey was watching a little TV with her husband, Matt. She was 38 weeks pregnant...