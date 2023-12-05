Granite Post News Logo Image
VIDEO: Farm Bill Postponed Until September 2024

By Pat Kreitlow

December 5, 2023

There’s good news and bad news for Wisconsin farmers and consumers now that Congress has punted on writing a new Farm Bill until September 2024. While extending the current spending levels will provide certainty for planning next year’s crops, Congress also missed a chance to address how corporate middlemen are taking up more of the consumer’s food dollar and giving less of it to the families who grow those crops. Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden told UpNorthNews Radio more needs to be done to address the growing costs of non-farm activities like processing, transportation, storage, marketing, and market speculation. Many Republicans, meanwhile, are unhappy about the extension because they had been calling for $50 billion in cuts from farm conservation programs as part of a threat to force a government shutdown.

