VIDEO: Incredible Birth Story

What started as a simple night relaxing at home turned into something a lot more stressful for one Wisconsin couple.The Greys, who were expecting their second child, didn’t anticipate their 45-minute drive from their home in Durand to their birth center in Eau Claire was going to be a problem.But when the contractions started, things quickly got hectic…

<blockquote class=”tiktok-embed” cite=”https://www.tiktok.com/@upnorthnews/video/7307420574295297311″ data-video-id=”7307420574295297311″ style=”max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;” > <section> <a target=”_blank” title=”@upnorthnews” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/@upnorthnews?refer=embed”>@upnorthnews</a> INCREDIBLE BIRTH STORY 👶🏼 What started as a simple night relaxing at home turned into something a lot more stressful for one Wisconsin couple. The Greys, who were expecting their second child, didn't anticipate their 45-minute drive from their home in Durand to their birth center in Eau Claire was going to be a problem. But when the contractions started, things quickly got hectic… <a title=”wisconsin” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wisconsin?refer=embed”>#wisconsin</a> _<a title=”wisconsinnews” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wisconsinnews?refer=embed”>#wisconsinnews</a> <a title=”wisconsinlife” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wisconsinlife?refer=embed”>#wisconsinlife</a> <a title=”ruralwisconsin” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/ruralwisconsin?refer=embed”>#ruralwisconsin</a> <a target=”_blank” title=”♬ original sound – UpNorthNews” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-7307420622815021855?refer=embed”>♬ original sound – UpNorthNews</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src=”https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js”></script>