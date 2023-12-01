VIDEO: Incredible Birth Story

Granite Post News Logo Image
By Salina Heller
December 1, 2023

What started as a simple night relaxing at home turned into something a lot more stressful for one Wisconsin couple.The Greys, who were expecting their second child, didn’t anticipate their 45-minute drive from their home in Durand to their birth center in Eau Claire was going to be a problem.But when the contractions started, things quickly got hectic…

 

<blockquote class=”tiktok-embed” cite=”https://www.tiktok.com/@upnorthnews/video/7307420574295297311″ data-video-id=”7307420574295297311″ style=”max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;” > <section> <a target=”_blank” title=”@upnorthnews” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/@upnorthnews?refer=embed”>@upnorthnews</a> INCREDIBLE BIRTH STORY 👶🏼 What started as a simple night relaxing at home turned into something a lot more stressful for one Wisconsin couple. The Greys, who were expecting their second child, didn&#39;t anticipate their 45-minute drive from their home in Durand to their birth center in Eau Claire was going to be a problem. But when the contractions started, things quickly got hectic… <a title=”wisconsin” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wisconsin?refer=embed”>#wisconsin</a> _<a title=”wisconsinnews” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wisconsinnews?refer=embed”>#wisconsinnews</a> <a title=”wisconsinlife” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wisconsinlife?refer=embed”>#wisconsinlife</a> <a title=”ruralwisconsin” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/ruralwisconsin?refer=embed”>#ruralwisconsin</a> <a target=”_blank” title=”♬ original sound – UpNorthNews” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-7307420622815021855?refer=embed”>♬ original sound – UpNorthNews</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src=”https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js”></script>

 

 

  • Salina Heller

    A former 15-year veteran of reporting local news for western Wisconsin TV and radio stations, Salina Heller also volunteers in community theater, helps organize the Chippewa Valley Air Show, and is kept busy by her daughter’s elementary school PTA meetings. She is a UW-Eau Claire alum.

