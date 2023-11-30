Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use
Granite Post News Logo Image

Tell Us Your Favorite Bakery in Wisconsin

Photo Credit/Getty

By UpNorthNews Staff
November 30, 2023

From Eau Claire to Milwaukee, Green Bay to La Crosse, Wisconsin has some fantastic bakeries.

Whether you’re going for kringle or cupcakes, we want to know: What’s the best Wisconsin bakery? Tell us in the form below, and we’ll announce the top choices soon!

Author

CATEGORIES: Uncategorized

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This