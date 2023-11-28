VIDEO: As Wisconsin Housing Costs Soar, Biden wants to Turn Empty Offices into Housing

The Biden administration announced that it’s launching a multi-agency effort to ensure access to affordable housing, introducing a slew of resources to help convert high-vacancy commercial buildings to residential use. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark (@markpochow) has the details:

