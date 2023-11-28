VIDEO: As Wisconsin Housing Costs Soar, Biden wants to Turn Empty Offices into Housing

The Biden administration announced that it’s launching a multi-agency effort to ensure access to affordable housing, introducing a slew of resources to help convert high-vacancy commercial buildings to residential use. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark (@markpochow) has the details:
<blockquote class=”tiktok-embed” cite=”https://www.tiktok.com/@upnorthnews/video/7306574349992152366″ data-video-id=”7306574349992152366″ style=”max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;” > <section> <a target=”_blank” title=”@upnorthnews” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/@upnorthnews?refer=embed”>@upnorthnews</a> The Biden administration announced that it’s launching a multi-agency effort to ensure access to affordable housing, introducing a slew of resources to help convert high-vacancy commercial buildings to residential use. UpNorthNews Correspondent Mark (@markpochow) has the details: <a title=”wisconsin” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wisconsin?refer=embed”>#wisconsin</a> <a title=”wisconsinnews” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/wisconsinnews?refer=embed”>#wisconsinnews</a> <a title=”biden” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/biden?refer=embed”>#biden</a> <a title=”housing” target=”_blank” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/tag/housing?refer=embed”>#housing</a> <a target=”_blank” title=”♬ original sound – UpNorthNews” href=”https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-7306574430979771178?refer=embed”>♬ original sound – UpNorthNews</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src=”https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js”></script>
Politics
Justices hear arguments to undo years of gerrymandered maps in Wisconsin
Swiss cheese legislative districts: “Wisconsin is the only state that has anything that looks anything like this.” Pro-democracy advocates pleaded...
Opinion: It’s open enrollment time for Medicare, and it’s better than ever thanks to changes by Biden and Baldwin
The Inflation Reduction Act ended 30 years of taxpayers not being able to use their buying power to get lower prices from big drug companies....
Local News
6 Wisconsin-invented cheeses every board needs
As Wisconsinites, it’s our duty to not only spread cheer, but cheese this holiday season! Whether you’re hosting or heading out of town, what’s...
Save money on your power bill with these Black Friday energy-saving deals
Black Friday is the ultimate shopping extravaganza, offering massive discounts on everything from electronics to fashion. While it’s tempting to...