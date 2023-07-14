Summer is the best time to enjoy Wisconsin’s famous dairy in the form of ice cream!

The Dairy State specializes in more than just cheese! Dozens of locally-owned Wisconsin ice cream shops serve a dazzling array of frozen treats during the hot summer months. Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday, July 16 (or any day, really) at one of these small businesses.

Sassy Cow Creamery Store, Columbus

Located right in between two pastures, Sassy Cow Creamery is about as local and handmade as you can get. The family-owned dairy farm makes all of its products in-house–which is hard to question when you drive past its more than 600 grazing cows on your way to the parking lot!

Must-Try Flavors:

Blueberry Cheesecake

Purple Cow

Spotted Cow

Kelley Country Creamery, Fond du Lac

Proudly known as the “best ice cream in the middle of nowhere”, Kelley Country Creamery serves more than just ice cream. With scenic country views and a sunflower patch accompanied by some of the most unique flavor ice cream options in all of Wisconsin, Kelley Country Creamery is worth the trek to its remote location in Fond Du Lac.

Must-Try Flavors:

Apple Raisin Strudel

Black Forest

Gingerbread

Scoop Deville Ice Cream Shop, Hartford

This isn’t a ranked list, but if it was, Scoop Deville might win for its ambiance. This family-owned parlor in the historic town of Hartford will send you right back to 1950 with its checkered floors, booth seating, and working jukebox. Scoop Deville serves a build-your-own sundae, so customers can customize their ice cream however they like.

Must-Try Flavors:

Red Velvet

Cappucino Cream

Maple Bacon

Babes Ice Cream, Milwaukee

Babes Ice Cream is one of the state’s cutest ice cream parlors. Located in the heart of Milwaukee’s Bay View, the shop keeps 32 flavors stocked in-house, with more than 100 on rotation! Babes offers vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, no sugar added and all-natural flavors. If you aren’t feeling your ice cream in a cone, Babes is known for its famous ice cream cakes. Follow its Facebook page to find out what flavors are on the menu today.

Must-Try Flavors:

Toffee Chocolate Chip

Peanut Buddy Oat (Vegan)

Matcha Green Tea

Purple Door Ice Cream, Milwaukee

Purple Door Ice Cream has quickly become a Milwaukee favorite. Launched in 2011 by a local couple, Purple Door has grown in both number of shops and number of customers over the years. Today, you’ll find three physical stores in southeastern Wisconsin serving more than 200 different flavors! If you don’t live in the area, sign up for Purple Door’s ‘pint club’ and receive four of Purple Door’s bestselling pints shipped to you every year.

Must-Try Flavors:

Bourbon Praline Pecan

Carrot Cake

Mango Chutney

Frozen Frog Ice Cream, Muskego

Frozen Frog is a hyper-local ice cream shop that is absolutely worth the drive to its sole Muskego location. The shop’s owners are always experimenting with new flavors for their customers to try out, but they never cut corners when it comes to high-quality,locally-sourced ingredients. Stop by on Fridays between 3-9 pm for Frozen Frog’s ‘Cars and Cones’ special event!

Must-Try Flavors:

Lemon Blueberry Swirl

Maple Waffle Cone

Lavender Honey

Mullens Dairy Bar, Watertown

If you’re looking for a classic ice cream destination, Mullens Dairy Bar is a must. The Watertown shop has sold ice cream since the 1940s, but its Dairy State roots go back to the 1800s. Mullens recently expanded its menu, adding a selection of dairy-free flavors for vegan and lactose-intolerant customers. They also operate a second location in Oconomowoc.

Must-Try Flavors: