Now that summer is in full swing, make the most of the beautiful Wisconsin weather by getting out and about. What better way to do that than by checking out these fun, funky, family-friendly, truly Wisconsin 5K races and fun runs?

From beer and cream puffs to cheeseheads and cows, these themes are uniquely Wisconsin. So walk, jog or run on over to check out these events you won’t want to miss.

The Great Beer Run

Waunakee

What’s more Wisconsin than The Great Beer Run? Sponsored by Octopi Brewing, enjoy a walk, run or jog with family and friends (even the furry ones) on Father’s Day that ends with live music, food and, of course, free beer. The route for the 5K is shaped like a beer tap, but there’s also a two-mile walking option. Coming up on Sunday, June 17, fees range from $35-$40 per participant.

Cheesehead Chase

Plymouth

Photo courtesy of Cheesehead Chase Plymouth Wisconsin

Brought to you by the Plymouth Professional Business Women Organization, a local organization dedicated to developing leadership in business and promoting community involvement, the Cheesehead Chase supports Safe Harbor of Sheboygan County. With a race option for all ages and abilities, choose from a five-mile run, a two-mile/run walk, and a free cheese curd race for the kiddos (5 and under). Register today for this event on Saturday, July 8, starting at $25 per participant.

Jingle Bell Jog

Pewaukee

If you love celebrating Christmas in July, the Jingle Bell Jog is just the fun run you are looking for. This event is for everyone at every ability level. Wear anything and everything Christmas to show your holiday spirit — even better if it sparkles or jingles — for this route running through the Country Christmas Lights and Lake Country trails. Check out the 5K, the two-mile walk, or the kid’s fun run, all taking place on Sunday, July. This race takes place Sunday, July 16. Stick around for awards, music, yard games and other festive family fun. The fee for the 5K and two-mile walk is $25 per participant, and the kids’ fun run is free.

Cream Puff 5K

Milwaukee

Photo courtesy of Cream Puff 5K

Nothing says summer in Wisconsin like cream puffs at the State Fair! During the Cream Puff 5K, take a stroll or a run through the fairgrounds. Enjoy tons of sweet perks once you finish, including a State Fair ticket, a legendary Original Cream Puff, a T-shirt, and more. Register here for this event, which takes place on Wednesday, July 19, then stick around for the Wednesday Night Live. The fee is $50 per participant, but sign up before June 21 for a $10 discount. Register 13 or more adults using the same team/group name for a Baker’s Dozen discount and a customized shirt.

Donut Dash

Janesville

If hitting the pavement with your furry friend followed by a good doughnut sounds like a nice day to you, don’t miss Skelly’s Donut Dash for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The scenic route runs through a sunflower field in Janesville, onto nearby roads, and around some strawberry beds, finishing with an apple cider doughnut and admission to the sunflower fields (you don’t have to run this time). Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, you can register now for $45 (price increase after July 1).

Bacon 5Kegs

Oak Creek

Photo courtesy of Bacon 5Kegs’ Facebook page

Wakey, wakey: beer and bakey! This bacon and beer 5K is a great reason to roll out of bed on Saturday, Sept. 2. Beyond the scenic Oak Creek route, there’s also live music planned, free beer and water until it runs out, an after party at the beer garden, and commemorative race medals and t-shirts for all participants. Register today for this fun 5K walk or run, starting at $25 per person.

Bubble Run

Milwaukee

Photo courtesy of Bubble Run

Get ready to paint your day in many different colors with this Bubble Run at State Fair Park. Enjoy the soapiest and sudsiest fun you’ve ever had with family and friends of all ages. Register today for the event on Saturday, Sept. 2. Fees begin at $40, and you can visit the website linked above for great tips if you’re a starter.

Bark In The Park

Racine

Calling all walkers and runners and their dearest doggo friends to Bark In The Park Fest and 5K. Supported by Billy’s Posse Inc. (a lost dog and recovery organization) you can expect children’s activities, rescues and adoptable dogs, a free microchip clinic, a beer garden and more! Entry to the park and festival is free for all, but you can register here beforehand to participate in the race scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at $25 per person.

Pink Pumpkin Run

Hartford

Photo courtesy of Pink Pumpkin Run’s Facebook page

The Pink Pumpkin Run is a great event to participate in to support those living with breast cancer. After her breast cancer diagnosis in 2009, run organizer Julie Wilk began painting pumpkins pink during the Halloween season to raise awareness. The idea caught on, and in 2015 the race was launched, having made incredible impacts in the community since then. Help spread breast cancer awareness on Saturday, Oct. 7, by signing up for a 5K walk/run, a 2K walk/run, or a kids’ dash. Fees range from $20 to $30 now (with an increase after October 6th). Stick around for the Pink Pumpkin Fest afterwards.

The Haunted Hustle

Middleton

Photo courtesy of The Haunted Hustle Run’s Facebook page

Are you ready to get your not-so-scary spook on? The Haunted Hustle offers something for everyone, including: a Haunted Half Marathon, a Terror 10K Run, a Run for Your Life 5K, The Great ‘Pup’Kin 5K, a 5K Zombie Walk, and a Lil’ Goblin 1K Run. Costumes are recommended for everyone joining the event that day! Register for the race today that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21. Depending on the race you choose, fees run from $15 up to $75 per participant.