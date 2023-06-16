Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

Surely a trip to the ballpark isn’t just about the game. It’s also about the grub.

While there are a number of innovative new dishes for sale this season (elote tater tots, anyone?), we went to American Family Field with one mission in mind: to find, try, and rank the most “Wisconsin” foods available.

A Tiny Bit Wisco

Loaded Fries

One of the two options comes with buffalo chicken along with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and a Wisconsin signature: ranch dressing.

Street-za Pizza

While the Italian pie didn’t originate here, a popular MKE food truck brings its local factor to the ballpark, selling its brick-oven slices with mozzarella, provolone, and optional pepperoni.

Slightly Wisconsin-y

The Chedda Burger

The official Brewers cheesemaker, Sargento provides the cheddar for the stadium’s burgers, which are served on potato buns with special sauce. Seymour, Wisconsin claims to be the birthplace of the hamburger.

AJ Bombers Burgers

And while we’re on burgers, AJ Bombers is another local joint serving inside. They also offer custard, and Milwaukee’s the king of the custard makers.

Credit: Leine

Wisconsin-ish

Wisconsin Meat & Cheese Board

Get fancy at AmFam Field with a charcuterie spread of summer sausage, fresh curds, and Hook’s cheddar.

Brewmaster’s Bavarian Pretzel Duo

A nod to the abundance of German heritage here, the soft pretzel comes with beer cheese and horseradish mustard.

Getting Warmer

Two Piece Supper Club Crispy Chicken Dinner

It ain’t fish fry or Saturday night prime rib, but this pressure-fried chicken, cole slaw, and potato salad still brings the supper club vibe.

Nueske’s Hanging Bacon

Wisconsin didn’t invent bacon, but we arguably perfected it. This is the state’s favorite brand–bourbon and black pepper glazed.

Credit: Yelp

Almost Perfectly Wisconsin

Chippewa Falls Cheese Curds

Wisconsin curds served with B&G peppers, sour cream, and onion aioli. Sounds delish, but minor deduction for not using ranch. A slight deduction since B&G Peppers are from… New York City?

The Yeli Melt

The favorite sammy of the fan favorite Christian Yelich, this grilled cheese is made with Sargento Monterey Jack and cheddar on sourdough.

Four Cheese Baked Wisco Mac

Just the name gives you four reasons why this nears the top of the list. Top it off with bacon pieces or burnt ends of pastrami.

Totally Sconnie

Johnsonville Brats

Our most famous bratwurst brand and the epitome of tailgate food.

Barrel Beer Cheese Soup

Doesn’t sound like baseball so much, but seriously, where else but Wisconsin would decide to make soup out of beer? Topped with bacon, green onions, and croutons, of course.

Beer-battered Walleye

Hello, Friday fish fry. Some will argue perch is the premium fish, but walleye is where it’s at. Beer batter seals the deal.