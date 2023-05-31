You’ve done everything on your checklist. Got pet insurance and found a great, affordable veterinarian. Didn’t forget to puppy-proof the house and scanned high and low for the best quality dog food. Just one important thing left to decide: What will you name your new furry family member?

In the past century, our furry best friends have had various commonly found names. Spike, Fido, and Buddy have proved popular. But whether you go with a much-loved classic or if you’re looking for something more unique, you want to make sure it’s just right. To find out which names are favorites today, Wag! ranked the top 10 most popular dog names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., based on data provided by its users.

So what’s in a name, you might ask? Sometimes, what you see is what you get. Other times, it’s quite the complete opposite. According to the PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables, which helps get your puppy’s attention faster. Another helpful tip: Pick a name you won’t get tired of repeating.

Out of all the commonly picked names, four consistently appeared in all 51 lists. Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie rank nationally at #1, #2, #3, and #4, respectively. Number five’s entry, Lucy, didn’t make the cut in the top 10 of five states. The most unique top 10 names came from Hawaii. Alex, Koa, and Kona solely appear on the list of the Aloha state. Just six other states, plus Washington D.C., have at least one dog name that appears only on their lists. Alaska, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming each have two unique dog names, while Idaho, Washington D.C., and New Hampshire have one each.

Find out if your canine companion’s name made the cut!

Alabama

The most popular dog names in Alabama are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Bear

#9. Sadie

#10. Bailey

Alaska

The most popular dog names in Alaska are:

#1. Chara

#2. Luna

#3. Bella

#4. Max

#5. Koda (tied)

#5. Charlie (tied)

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Lucy

#10. Athena (tied)

#10. Buddy (tied)

#10. Moose (tied)

Arizona

The most popular dog names in Arizona are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Lucy

#7. Buddy

#8. Coco

#9. Milo

#10. Lola

Arkansas

The most popular dog names in Arkansas are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Bear

#8. Sadie

#9. Buddy

#10. Stella

California

The most popular dog names in California are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Lola

#7. Lucy

#8. Daisy

#9. Buddy

#10. Milo

Colorado

The most popular dog names in Colorado are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Bear

#10. Lola

Connecticut

The most popular dog names in Connecticut are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Cooper

#6. Bailey

#7. Lucy

#8. Daisy

#9. Rocky

#10. Coco

Delaware

The most popular dog names in Delaware are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Bailey

#4. Charlie

#5. Luna

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Milo (tied)

#8. Lucy (tied)

#10. Coco

Florida

The most popular dog names in Florida are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Coco

#5. Lola

#6. Charlie

#7. Milo

#8. Daisy

#9. Lucy

#10. Bailey

Georgia

The most popular dog names in Georgia are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Bailey

#7. Coco

#8. Daisy

#9. Cooper

#10. Lola

Hawaii

The most popular dog names in Hawaii are:

#1. Alex

#2. Milo

#3. Bella

#4. Luna

#5. Kona

#6. Nala

#7. Koa

#8. Buddy

#9. Max

#10. Daisy (tied)

#10. Charlie (tied)

#10. Duke (tied)

Idaho

The most popular dog names in Idaho are:

#1. Charlie

#2. Bella

#3. Daisy

#4. Luna

#5. Max

#6. Lucy

#7. Cooper

#8. Molly (tied)

#8. Bear (tied)

#10. Winston

Illinois

The most popular dog names in Illinois are:

#1. Bella

#2. Charlie

#3. Max

#4. Luna

#5. Coco

#6. Lucy

#7. Cooper

#8. Daisy

#9. Lola

#10. Buddy

Indiana

The most popular dog names in Indiana are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Milo

#10. Buddy

Iowa

The most popular dog names in Iowa are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Stella

#9. Bailey

#10. Bear

Kansas

The most popular dog names in Kansas are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Bear

#8. Buddy

#9. Cooper

#10. Stella

Kentucky

The most popular dog names in Kentucky are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Milo

#9. Sadie

#10. Molly

Louisiana

The most popular dog names in Louisiana are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Buddy

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper (tied)

#8. Lola (tied)

#10. Coco

Maine

The most popular dog names in Maine are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Lucy

#4. Max

#5. Charlie

#6. Daisy

#7. Buddy

#8. Molly

#9. Bailey

#10. Cooper

Maryland

The most popular dog names in Maryland are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Bailey

#6. Milo

#7. Lucy

#8. Coco

#9. Rocky

#10. Daisy

Massachusetts

The most popular dog names in Massachusetts are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Bailey

#6. Cooper

#7. Lucy

#8. Lola

#9. Daisy

#10. Buddy

Michigan

The most popular dog names in Michigan are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Buddy

#9. Milo

#10. Bailey

Minnesota

The most popular dog names in Minnesota are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Lucy

#4. Charlie

#5. Max

#6. Daisy

#7. Bailey

#8. Stella

#9. Cooper

#10. Lola

Mississippi

The most popular dog names in Mississippi are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Lucy

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Luna

#7. Coco

#8. Bear (tied)

#8. Duke (tied)

#10. Buddy

Missouri

The most popular dog names in Missouri are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Buddy

#10. Stella

Montana

The most popular dog names in Montana are:

#1. Charlie

#2. Bella

#3. Luna

#4. Bailey

#5. Lucy

#6. Moose

#7. Gus

#8. Max

#9. Scout

#10. Duke (tied)

#10. Buddy (tied)

#10. Daisy (tied)

Nebraska

The most popular dog names in Nebraska are:

#1. Bella

#2. Charlie

#3. Luna

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Buddy

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper

#9. Stella

#10. Milo

Nevada

The most popular dog names in Nevada are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Buddy

#7. Milo (tied)

#7. Daisy (tied)

#9. Lola

#10. Rocky

New Hampshire

The most popular dog names in New Hampshire are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Tucker

#5. Daisy

#6. Bailey

#7. Max

#8. Cooper

#9. Buddy

#10. Sadie (tied)

#10. Lucy (tied)

New Jersey

The most popular dog names in New Jersey are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Milo

#7. Bailey

#8. Rocky

#9. Cooper

#10. Lola

New Mexico

The most popular dog names in New Mexico are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Daisy

#5. Charlie

#6. Lucy

#7. Coco

#8. Milo

#9. Lola

#10. Duke (tied)

#10. Bailey (tied)

New York

The most popular dog names in New York are:

#1. Max

#2. Bella

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Rocky

#7. Milo

#8. Lola

#9. Bailey

#10. Lucy

North Carolina

The most popular dog names in North Carolina are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Sadie

#10. Buddy

North Dakota

The most popular dog names in North Dakota are:

#1. Luna

#2. Charlie

#3. Max

#4. Daisy (tied)

#4. Cooper (tied)

#6. Bella

#7. Molly

#8. Bear

#9. Bailey

#10. Milo

Ohio

The most popular dog names in Ohio are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Bailey

#9. Milo

#10. Buddy

Oklahoma

The most popular dog names in Oklahoma are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Daisy (tied)

#4. Charlie (tied)

#6. Lucy

#7. Buddy

#8. Sadie

#9. Bear

#10. Molly

Oregon

The most popular dog names in Oregon are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Milo

#6. Max

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper

#9. Bear

#10. Buddy

Pennsylvania

The most popular dog names in Pennsylvania are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Bailey

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Lucy

#9. Buddy

#10. Rocky

Rhode Island

The most popular dog names in Rhode Island are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Max

#4. Bailey (tied)

#4. Charlie (tied)

#6. Milo

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper (tied)

#8. Lucy (tied)

#10. Lola

South Carolina

The most popular dog names in South Carolina are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Cooper

#6. Bailey

#7. Lucy

#8. Sadie

#9. Daisy

#10. Buddy

South Dakota

The most popular dog names in South Dakota are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Max

#4. Lucy

#5. Charlie (tied)

#5. Bailey (tied)

#7. Murphy

#8. Stella

#9. Cooper (tied)

#9. Bear (tied)

#9. Zoey (tied)

Tennessee

The most popular dog names in Tennessee are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Lucy

#4. Charlie

#5. Max

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Sadie

#9. Bear

#10. Bailey

Texas

The most popular dog names in Texas are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Coco

#7. Lola

#8. Lucy

#9. Bailey

#10. Buddy

Utah

The most popular dog names in Utah are:

#1. Luna

#2. Charlie

#3. Max

#4. Bella

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Milo

#8. Koda

#9. Bear

#10. Cooper

Vermont

The most popular dog names in Vermont are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna (tied)

#2. Charlie (tied)

#4. Lucy

#5. Daisy

#6. Bailey

#7. Max

#8. Stella

#9. Sadie (tied)

#9. Bear (tied)

#9. Cooper (tied)

Virginia

The most popular dog names in Virginia are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Bailey

#7. Lucy

#8. Cooper

#9. Coco

#10. Milo

Washington

The most popular dog names in Washington are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Milo

#7. Cooper

#8. Daisy

#9. Bailey

#10. Buddy

Washington DC

The most popular dog names in Washington D.C. are:

#1. Bella

#2. Charlie

#3. Luna

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Milo

#7. Coco

#8. Lola

#9. Teddy

#10. Cooper

West Virginia

The most popular dog names in West Virginia are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Cooper

#5. Buddy

#6. Sadie (tied)

#6. Charlie (tied)

#8. Daisy

#9. Bailey (tied)

#9. Lucy (tied)

Wisconsin

The most popular dog names in Wisconsin are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Buddy

#10. Nala

Wyoming

The most popular dog names in Wyoming are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Daisy (tied)

#3. Charlie (tied)

#5. Cooper

#6. Max

#7. Bailey (tied)

#7. Molly (tied)

#9. Dixie (tied)

#9. Loki (tied)

