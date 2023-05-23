Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

What to drink, where to go, & when to visit the Badger State’s best vineyards.

May 25 is National Wine Day, and it’s a big deal here in Wisconsin and across the US.

DID YOU KNOW? Americans drink more wine than any country in the world… and it’s not even close. Every year, that number goes up. Last year, the average American drank more than three gallons (48 eight-oz. glasses).

Each state has their favorite: Minnesotans enjoy a glass of Rosé, while Hawaiians prefer Pinot Gris.

What Wisconsin’s Drinking

No. 1 is Sauvignon Blanc, the top pick in 16 states, followed by Malbec, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Pinot Noir.

Click on the map below for the full state-by-state breakdown:

Wisevoter

Where Wisconsin’s Drinking

Most people are surprised to learn Wisconsin is home to 800 acres of vineyards and more than 100 local wineries. Spread across five distinct regions of the state, most offer unique tours and tastings. Travel Wisconsin found a few of the best in each part of the state, including:

Simon Creek Winery: Home to one of Wisconsin’s largest vineyards, this Sturgeon Bay business is known for its Door County Cherry, a sweet wine produced from—you guessed it—Door County cherries.

Trout Springs Winery: The state’s only combination of a winery, plant nursery and fish hatchery in one, known collectively as Branch River Farms in Greenleaf, specializes in fine vintage wine.

Wollersheim Winery & Distillery: This national historic site in Prairie du Sac is known for its international award-winning wines, made from the grapes grown on its 27-acre vineyard.

LIST: 16 Wisconsin Wineries (& Why You Should Visit Each)

TIP: If you’re having trouble choosing which winery to visit, why choose at all? The Door County Wine Trail takes wine lovers to eight wineries along Lake Michigan, including Door 44, Red Oak, Von Stiehl, Door Peninsula, Simon Creek, Lautenbach’s Orchard Country, Harbor Ridge and Stone’s Throw.

When Wisconsin’s Drinking

Most Wisconsin wineries are open year-round, but if you’d like to experience wine harvest season, plan a trip in late summer or early fall. Not only is the weather pretty much perfect for sipping a glass of wine, but fall is when many wineries host harvest festivals, with fun traditions like grape stomping!

Cedar Creek Winery in Cedarburg is known for its annual September festival.

Find a Winery or Festival Near You!