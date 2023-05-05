Sign up for the free newsletter that 60,000+ Wisconsinites read to stay connected.

These won’t just make her day. They’ll make a difference.

Moms, by nature, are givers. They rarely want anything, and they’re incredibly hard to shop for. But let’s face it: you’re still going to try.

Here are a few last-minute ideas that any mom (or wife, teacher, mentor, aunt, etc.) should like… and if not, at least you’re supporting a local business!

For the foodie…

A Wisconsin Wine Tasting: Not many people think of Wisconsin as a wine capital, but many varieties of wine grapes are actually perfectly suited to the state’s chilly climate. With more than 100 wineries to choose from, now is the perfect time to pick up a gift card for a summer wine tasting, or simply a bottle of wine! Click here for 7 of the state’s best wineries.

Not many people think of Wisconsin as a wine capital, but many varieties of wine grapes are actually perfectly suited to the state’s chilly climate. With more than 100 wineries to choose from, now is the perfect time to pick up a gift card for a summer wine tasting, or simply a bottle of wine! Click here for 7 of the state’s best wineries. A Gift Card to a Local Restaurant: More than 10% of restaurants closed permanently during the pandemic, and many continue to struggle. Gift cards are one of the best ways to keep your mom’s favorite in business and give her a night or two off from cooking. Some cities, like Madison, offer e-gift cards that are good at 40+ different restaurants. Click here to find out which are included.

For the practical…

Bombas Socks: For $94 (yes, they’re expensive- even with a 5% discount), you can get your mom a six-pack of the colorful, comfy socks that started on Shark Tank. All Bombas socks have a lifetime guarantee, and for every pair sold, a pair is donated to people who are homeless, at-risk, or in-need. Click here for six different bundle options.

For $94 (yes, they’re expensive- even with a 5% discount), you can get your mom a six-pack of the colorful, comfy socks that started on Shark Tank. All Bombas socks have a lifetime guarantee, and for every pair sold, a pair is donated to people who are homeless, at-risk, or in-need. Click here for six different bundle options. Books: If your mom is a reader, order a book or two from Bookshop, a website that helps support local bookstores. You can either donate the profits from your purchase to a store of your choice (as if you purchased in-person), OR add to a collective fund that is split between independent shops. Click here to shop for books.

For the civic-minded…