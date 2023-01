We’re always trying to get to know our audience better, so we’ve got a new 30-second poll for you. Let’s get a better sense of what kinds of live music you’re interested in by ranking these artists by order of preference. Thanks for being part of the UpNorthNews community and helping us continue to grow!

Who do you most want to see in concert? <p>Rank these performers by order of preference.</p> Maggie Rogers

Reba McIntire

Young Nudy

J.I.D.

Bruce Springsteen

Shania Twain

Lizzo