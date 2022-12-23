Each year, New Year’s Day marks a new beginning, leaving behind the good, bad, and ugly from the previous year while preparing for what’s to come. Although you might be tempted to lay low and relax after bringing in the New Year with a bang, New Year’s Day is also a time to get a head start on your new beginning. Maybe you want to take steps towards fulfilling your New Year’s Resolution, do some cooking and meal prepping, organize some areas in your home, or take advantage of New Year’s Day sales.



New Year’s Day 2023 is on a Sunday, so businesses that are normally closed on Sundays won’t be open. Independent restaurants are hit or miss, and whether they are open could depend on whether they had a huge bash or event on New Year’s Eve. As far as grocery stores, large retail chains, and national restaurant chains, most are open. However, some have limited hours.

Photo courtesy of Mark Zanzig via Unsplash

We’ve rounded up this list of Wisconsin businesses that are open on New Year’s Day 2023, but we still encourage you to call ahead to make sure, so you don’t make a wasted trip.

National Retail Stores Open in Wisconsin on New Year’s Day

Photo courtesy of Unsplash

National Restaurant Chains Open in Wisconsin on New Year’s Day

When you are out and about shopping on New Year’s Day, you might want to grab a cup of coffee, lunch, or even grab a quick dinner. Check with your favorite local restaurant, coffee shop, bar, or another establishment to see if they are open. However, if your favorites are closed so owners/employers can spend time with their families, you will find various national restaurant chains open in Wisconsin on New Year’s Day. Also, all fast food chains—McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, etc.—are open on New Year’s Day. But, they are franchises, so you might run into some varied hours.

Brunching with Friends, photo courtesy of Ali Inay via Unsplash

Pharmacies Open in Wisconsin on New Year’s Day

You’ll find CVS and Walgreens open on New Year’s Day 2023 in Wisconsin, like other Sundays. However, you might not be able to get prescriptions filled. You need to call ahead and check for pharmacy hours. You can, however, grab anything else you need and find over-the-counter medications and other things you typically buy at your local drugstore.