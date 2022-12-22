No matter where you go on New Year’s Eve, you’ll have fun celebrating with your friends or family. And, you’ll find dozens of options for dinner, music, comedy, and more in Wisconsin’s biggest cities. We took a look at the options for celebrating New Year’s and tried to find the best parties throughout Wisconsin.

Defining “the best” among so many great options isn’t an easy task. We chose events that allow guests to eat, drink, and be merry. Each of the best New Year’s parties in Wisconsin’s biggest cities provides an opportunity for food, cheery cocktails or beer, and dancing the night away until the clock strikes midnight and beyond. Some events also offer fun outdoor activities.

Who’s on Third, Milwaukee

1007 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Time: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Tickets: $79 per person, purchase online

Milwaukee’s Third Street Entertainment District is certainly the place to be on New Year’s Eve, but the best party is definitely at Who’s on Third. Downtown’s most famous sports bar takes guests back in time with their Disco & 80’s Rock New Year’s Eve Party. Ladies, find your leg warmers and stock up on the Aquanet. Gentlemen, break out the bell bottoms or leisure suits. And, get ready to disco dance and air guitar the night away. Your VIP open bar wristband includes free VIP entry to Who’s on Third, Oak Barrel Public House, and Third Street Tavern. Enjoy a light appetizer buffet at 9 p.m. and late-night snacks at 12:20 a.m. The open bar includes name-brand liquors, hard seltzers, canned cocktails, bottled beer, and tap beer from 9 p.m to 1 a.m., and free champagne at midnight.

Essen Haus Restaurant and Bar, Madison

514 E. Wilson St.

Time: 6 p.m. until close

Tickets: $150 per person, purchase online

The Essen Haus, partnering with Come Back In at 508 East Wilson, is throwing a New Year’s Eve Bash for those who love good food, champagne, and great music. Admission includes All-You-Can-Eat-and-Drink appetizers, prime rib, shrimp, and champagne for the night. Live music includes live music from the Gary Beal Band at the Essen Haus and Granny Shot at Come Back In. Save $25 per person if you order tickets by Dec. 24.

Titletown NYE, Green Bay

1065 Lombardi Ave.

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets: FREE ADMISSION!

The best New Year’s Party in the Green Bay area is easily at Titletown, a park area close to Lambeau Field. Unlike many big NYE parties, Titletown NYE is family friendly. Although there is free admission, some of the activities cost money. And, you need to buy food and drinks. However, you can enjoy the ice sculptures and join the ice sculpture scavenger hunt, snag a photo op with a live reindeer, and enjoy fireworks after 9 p.m. while standing around one of the fire pits. Here are some of the other activities going on as part of Titletown NYE.

Ice skating and snow tubing at Hy-Vee Plaza and Ariens Hill is extended until midnight; check out the schedule and pricing here.

Twenty-Three Champaign Bar, an indoor pop-up bar with a live DJ, dance party, LED bar, and warming space, is open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

WIXX is hosting free outdoor music, including DJ Hish from 6 to 9 p.m. and Grand Union from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Photo courtesy of Kateryna Hliznitsova via Unsplash

Bad Habitz NYE Party at Revs Bowl, Oshkosh

275 N. Washburn St.

Time: 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30 per person, purchase online

Head to Oshkosh’s Revs Bowl to rock out on New Year’s Eve. Bad Habitz, a three-piece rock band, plays all your 80’s big hair band cover tunes from groups like Poison, Skid Row, Aerosmith, Guns-n-Roses, and Bon Jovi. They also throw in some 70s and 80s rock. Your ticket includes admission, two drink tickets, party favors, and a champagne toast to 2023. You’ll find light snacks from 8 to 9 p.m. and pizza at midnight. Although they offer some food, the party is definitely about the music, so plan to have dinner before you arrive.

The Lakely at The Oxbow Hotel, Eau Claire

526 Galloway St.

Time: 6 p.m. to close, the band plays from 9 p.m. to midnight

Admission: First come, first served, and NO COVER!

Put on your best party clothes and head to The Lakely to bring in 2023. Uncommon Denominator, a local funk band popular with area residents, will start funking up the place with your favorite cover tunes starting at 9 p.m. The Lakely will also serve various food and drink specials. Doors open for dinner and drinks at 6 p.m. Make sure to enjoy the drink and food specials, like shrimp cocktail and lobster rolls, and stay for the complimentary champagne toast at midnight.