For some, the holidays are one, long unhappy reminder of the people no longer with us. If you are among the millions feeling the void, you’ re not alone.

“We can all feel that someone is missing,” explained Stephanie Crowe, who lost her grandson Michael Daugherty. ”I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone.”

Michael was just 18 when he was murdered by his girlfriend in Milwaukee last October.

“He moved into his first apartment and three days later his girlfriend killed him,” said Stephanie. “She was angry that he left her at the apartment after they got into an argument. When he returned with his friends to watch the Dallas Cowboys play their first game of the season, the argument continued and she stabbed him in the heart.”

Stephanie said Michael’s relationship with his girlfriend had a history of domestic violence, and that she also dealt with mental illness.

“My family and I are trying to get the word out that men can also be abused,” said Stephanie.

The Numbers

Although domestic violence is more common against women, 830,000+ men are also victims every year, according to WebMD. Domestic violence is about abuse and control and impacts every race, gender, and age..

Stephanie said her last conversation with Michael is now a heartbreaking memory. The two spoke on the phone for about an hour.

“He told me that he loved his new apartment and that no matter what, he would always be ‘checking in on me’,” recalled Stephanie. “Those were his exact words.”

Michael Daugherty holding his high school diploma from Wauwatosa West

Stephanie says Michael was energetic, outgoing, and “loved his granny.”

“Everybody loved Michael,” she explained. “He was the life of the party. The room would light up when he entered.”

Even at a young age, Michael took pride in paying for things himself, which led him to get his first job at the age of 13. He dreamed of owning his own plumbing company and becoming a real estate mogul. He was set to begin classes in January of 2022, but he never got that chance.

Michael Daugherty as a young boy

“He’s not here to make new memories,” said Stephanie, explaining the holidays are extra hard. “We try to be happy for the sake of Michael’s siblings. But I miss his sense of humor, his hugs, and how we would stay up and talk all night.”

During the holidays, the Crowe family still spends time together and shares what they’re thankful for.

“We honor his memory by talking about him every day,” said Crowe. “We speak his name and acknowledge the presence of his spirit in our home.”

Crowe credits her faith in God with giving her the strength to cope.

What You Can Do

Grief is different for everyone. It’s important, especially during the holidays, to lean on family and friends for support.

If you are experiencing something similar, these tips from Psychology Today can help: