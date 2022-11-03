Whether you’re counting down to Christmas Day or simply want to snack your way through December, check out this one-of-a-kind Advent calendar from Delicious Wisconsin.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the 9 Best Food Advent Calendars to Order Now, and one entirely filled with Wisconsin delicacies made the list!

The 2022 calendar from Delicious Wisconsin includes 24 pint-sized samples of Badger State favorites, including:

Nutkrack Candied Pecans are equal parts salty and sweet with its incredibly delicious and complex flavors of toasted pecans (Madison, WI | 1oz. candied pecans)

are equal parts salty and sweet with its incredibly delicious and complex flavors of toasted pecans Wayne’s Jerky features a mellow mix of smokiness and sweetness in this beef jerky that is hard to put down (Little Suamico, WI | original jerky)

features a mellow mix of smokiness and sweetness in this beef jerky that is hard to put down Mayana Chocolate features a deliciously minty marshmallow, rich fleur de sel caramel and crushed candy cane this bar will surely get you in the holiday spirit (Spooner, WI | Peppermint Bar)

features a deliciously minty marshmallow, rich fleur de sel caramel and crushed candy cane this bar will surely get you in the holiday spirit Cream City Caramels are made with sweet & salty Caramels, made with real butter and heavy cream, so they melt in your mouth (Milwaukee, WI | Caramels)

are made with sweet & salty Caramels, made with real butter and heavy cream, so they melt in your mouth Get in the Christmas spirit with Jane’s Popcorn (West Allis, WI | red/white/green popcorn mix)

Java Jive Roasters “Partridge in a Pear Tree” (Waupaca, WI | 3 cup pouch)

“Partridge in a Pear Tree” Ultimate Confections offers a package of Chocolate Hand Dipped Pretzel Twists with Holiday Sprinkles and Charms (Wauwatosa, WI | Chocolate Covered Pretzels)

offers a package of Chocolate Hand Dipped Pretzel Twists with Holiday Sprinkles and Charms Urbal Tea formulates and blends medicinal herbs into healthy, tasty teas (Milwaukee, WI | 3 pack of Mulled Spiced Tea)

formulates and blends medicinal herbs into healthy, tasty teas Willow Creek Mill produces premium baking mixes and has been for over 24 years (Valders, WI | 1/2 ounce Brown Sugar Gingerbread in a box)

produces premium baking mixes and has been for over 24 years Tabal Chocolate’s showcases cocoa great for drinking hot or cold, smoothies, sweet baking chocolate or as a low sugar drinking alternative (Wauwatosa, WI | Drinking Chocolate)

showcases cocoa great for drinking hot or cold, smoothies, sweet baking chocolate or as a low sugar drinking alternative Country Ovens (Cherry-De-Lite) with its original Door County Montmorency Dried Tart Cherries (Door Co., WI| 2 Oz. Dried Tart Cherries)

with its original Door County Montmorency Dried Tart Cherries Em and Me Studios featuring a WI State Ornament

featuring a WI State Ornament Rubi Reds one of the premier cranberry producer located in the heart of cranberry country (Wisconsin Rapids, WI | 2 Oz. Tri-Mix Chocolate Covered Cranberries)

one of the premier cranberry producer located in the heart of cranberry country Harbor House Sweets is handcrafted from the shores of Lake Superior (Washburn, WI | Imprinted Chocolates)

is handcrafted from the shores of Lake Superior County Line Sugar Bush’s Maple Syrup boasts no additives, in fact there are NO other ingredients in their syrup! (Wausau, WI | 1.7 Oz. Bottle)

Maple Syrup boasts no additives, in fact there are NO other ingredients in their syrup! Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters features a festive mocha mix to enjoy leading up to the holiday season (Watertown, WI | Wisconsin White Winter Mocha)

features a festive mocha mix to enjoy leading up to the holiday season The Heavenly Roasted Nuts from Freese’s Candy Shoppe use a recipe passed down three generations, ensuring quality products every time (West Allis, WI | 2 Oz. Cone of Roasted Nuts)

use a recipe passed down three generations, ensuring quality products every time Whipped chocolate, covered in milk chocolate- Seroogy’s Chocolate Meltaway bar will literally melt in your mouth (Green Bay, WI | 3 mini bars)

Chocolate Meltaway bar will literally melt in your mouth Pop’s Kettle Corn’s Brandy Old Fashioned Caramel Corn comes complete with a hint of cherry and orange, taste like you’re sitting in a supper club up north! (Muskego, WI | Brandy Old Fashioned Caramel Corn)

Brandy Old Fashioned Caramel Corn comes complete with a hint of cherry and orange, taste like you’re sitting in a supper club up north! What began as a hobby turned into 350 beehives for Clifford & Nancy at Patz Maple and Honey . Their honey mustard combines the natural sweetness of honey, and the unique flavor of mustard to bring the perfect pairing. (Pound, WI | 1.6 Oz. Jar of Honey Mustard)

. Their honey mustard combines the natural sweetness of honey, and the unique flavor of mustard to bring the perfect pairing. Tremblay’s Sea Monsters offer the perfect combination of homemade English toffee wrapped in caramel, dipped in chocolate, and sprinkled with sea salt. (Hayward, WI | Sea Monsters )

Sea Monsters offer the perfect combination of homemade English toffee wrapped in caramel, dipped in chocolate, and sprinkled with sea salt. Made in Wisconsin, Honey Acres Farm honey has a mild Flavor, just enough sweetness with floral aftertaste, great to use for just about anything. (Neosho, WI | 1.5 Oz. Jar Honey)

honey has a mild Flavor, just enough sweetness with floral aftertaste, great to use for just about anything. Delicious & handmade in small batches using local Wisconsin fruit Land of O’s Raspberry Aronia Jam is the perfect farm to table item. (Cottage Grove, WI | 1.5 Oz. Jar)

Raspberry Aronia Jam is the perfect farm to table item. Fresh roasted nuts in the Peanut Lovers Mix from Finnotte’s is the way to go for your holiday treats and treasures (La Crosse, WI | 1.6 Oz. Box of Nuts)

All items are non-perishable and don’t need to be refrigerated.

The only downside is the price: an eye-popping $159!

At least shipping is included, and the box will arrive no later than December 1st, the first day of Advent.

The company says they’re selling fast! Click here learn more or to order yours today.