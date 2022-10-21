FILE - Former President Barack Obama speaks about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 5, 2022. Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the final days of the campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
“Mandela’s mom was a teacher, his dad worked third shift. Now he’s focused on solutions that will make a difference, like making more things here in Wisconsin, cutting taxes for the middle-class, and protecting a woman’s right to choose,” Obama said in a video posted to Twitter.

Former President Barack Obama on Friday endorsed Democrat Mandela Barnes for US Senate, praising Barnes’ working-class background and policy agenda, which includes tax cuts for the middle class, a $15 minimum wage, and restoring women’s reproductive freedom. 

“I’m proud to endorse Mandela Barnes, someone with humble roots who understands the challenges folks are facing,” Obama said in a video posted to Twitter. “Mandela’s mom was a teacher, his dad worked third shift. Now he’s focused on solutions that will make a difference, like making more things here in Wisconsin, cutting taxes for the middle-class, and protecting a woman’s right to choose.”

Obama’s endorsement comes ahead of his visit to Milwaukee on Oct. 29, where he will campaign with Barnes and Gov. Tony Evers. The former president’s endorsement could provide a boost for Barnes, who is in a competitive race against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. 

The winner of the race could determine control of the Senate–a point Obama highlighted in his endorsement.

“Wisconsin, you’ve got a big responsibility this year. Control of the Senate is in your hands,” Obama said.

In a statement, Barnes thanked the former president for his endorsement. 

“President Barack Obama’s 2004 DNC speech is a huge part of why I am here today – it made me believe I could run for office and make change,” Barnes said. “I can’t express how honored and humbled I am to receive his endorsement.”

Mail voting is already underway in Wisconsin, and early voting begins Oct. 25. Election Day is Nov. 8.

For more election-related information, visit the UpNorthNews Voter Hub.

