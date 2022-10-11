Scroll through these nine graphics and you’ll be able to explain to your friends why they shouldn’t skip over this important statewide race between Democrat Josh Kaul and Republican Eric Toney.

Abortion rights, public safety, the climate crisis, and more are on the ballot this November. So are Tony Evers and Tim Michels, plus Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes. But another, often overlooked race, can have just as big of an impact on your life as who we send to the Governor’s Mansion or the US Capitol.

And many people know nothing about it! So here are nine graphics that summarize why the race for Wisconsin Attorney General is so important: