Both Republican campaigns are avoiding our emails and calls. Here’s what we would’ve asked.

Over the past few months, we’ve shared multiple interviews with Gov. Tony Evers, who’s seeking reelection, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Senate. You can read our most recent conversations with each here:

Every time we’ve emailed Evers or Barnes, we’ve also reached out to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor, and Sen. Ron Johnson, who’s seeking a third six-year term.

Not once have we received a response from either campaign.

Why This Matters

Politicians work for us. Just like your boss monitors your work, asks you questions, and tracks your progress, it’s our responsibility to do that to our politicians.

Because elected officials can’t possibly answer every question they get from every person they represent, that’s where we—the media—come in. It’s our job to ask questions on your behalf to get the answers you’re entitled to know.

It’s really that simple.

Unfortunately, some politicians, like Michels and Johnson, ignore our emails in an attempt to dodge accountability. That leaves us wondering: What are they hiding? What don’t they want you to know?

Here are some of the questions we would’ve asked:

To Sen. Johnson—

Did ranking 94th on the list of “Most Bipartisan Senators” catch you by surprise?

Share a time you worked with Democrats to get something passed and were proud of the result.

Name one issue you will never compromise on.

You’ve called climate change “bulls**t” and said it’s “always changed.” What science led you to those conclusions?

Can you clarify your stance on the recently-proposed nationwide abortion ban?

To Tim Michels—

What would be the first thing you’d change in Wisconsin if elected governor?

Name one thing Wisconsin is doing well and how you’d build on that as governor.

It’s been reported that you spend up to 182 days a year at your homes in Connecticut and New York. What’s your favorite thing to do when in Wisconsin, and what’s missing that compels you to head east?

Explain how you’d improve Wisconsin schools for families who don’t have the option of sending their parents out-of-state like your family.

The Bottom Line

Our offer still stands. We’re hoping to get Michels and Johnson on the record with us before Election Day. But the clock is ticking. The midterms are one month from tomorrow!

That reminds us: Click here to check your registration status today.