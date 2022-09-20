The Badger State has endless apple-picking options for when you’re craving fritters and want to support hard-working families.

Harvest season is here, and apple farmers in every corner of the state are ready. Wisconsin is home to dozens of orchards that specialize in different varieties of your favorite apples for both eating and baking. No matter where you live, you’re within an hour or two of an orchard!

What’s better than fresh, local apples for your jams, jellies, pies, crisps, fritters, and more?

Most orchards allow apple-picking until the end of October, but some go into early November. Of course, Wisconsin’s unpredictable late fall weather can impact when the harvest ends, so make sure to schedule your trip today!

A few things to keep in mind:

• Some orchards allow picking only on certain days of the week, so check their website or call ahead.

• You may need to stop at an ATM before heading over, as some orchards are cash only.

• Not every orchard provides bags, so you may want to bring your own to carry your harvest!

Without further ado, check out these 10 Wisconsin apple orchards with “u-pick” or “pick your own” options:

Driftless Orchard, Hager City

N3050 US Hwy 63, Hager City

Located across the Mississippi River from Red Wing, Minnesota in Hager City, Driftless Orchard is a small family-run business that offers U-pick every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Driftless Orchard offers several apple varieties, including Zestar!, Kindercrisp, Ginger Gold, Honeycrisp, Regent, and Haralson.

Rising Sun Farm and Orchard, River Falls

W7901 830th Ave., River Falls

Rising Sun is another family-run operation. In the last decade, the family took over the orchard next to them, expanding their business. They offer U-pick apples from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. You can find 10 types of apples at Rising Sun, including Haralson, Sweet 16, Liberty, Minnesota Johnathan, Red Baron, Connell Red, Fireside, Rosa Libre, Prairie Spy, and Honeycrisp.

Maple Ridge Orchard, Cashton

6675 Maple Ave., Cashton

This family-run orchard located south of LaCrosse has more than 4,500 trees and more than 20 varieties of apples, including lesser known Crimson Crisp and River Belle varieties. You can pick apples at Maple Ridge Orchard Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Courtesy: Maple Ridge Orchard

Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, Elkhorn

W6384 Sugar Creek Rd., Elkhorn

The Apple Barn Orchard & Winery offers double the pleasure and double the fun. After picking your own apples, you can head over to the winery to try a glass of their Apple Barn Blend or one of their many other non-grape fruit wines. You can pick your own apples at Apple Barn Orchard on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Star Orchard, Kaukauna

253 County Road CE, Kaukauna

Look for less common varieties like Ambrosia and Black Twig when you head to Star Orchard to pick your own apples. Located a short hop from Appleton, and convenient for those in the Green Bay and Manitowoc area, this orchard has more than 55 acres of apple trees. Picking happens on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Graves Family Orchard, Brownsville

W2423 State Road 49, Brownsville

Graves Family Orchard is another eastern Wisconsin gem. They offer over 55 apple varieties on 23 acres of trees. Located near Horicon Marsh, the orchard allows visitors to observe the wildlife while strolling through the orchard to pick their own apples. You can visit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays.

Courtesy: Apple Barn Orchard

Helene’s Hilltop Orchard, Merrill

N1189 Quarter Rd, Merrill

Helene’s Hilltop Orchard has fewer varieties of apples to pick than other Wisconsin orchards, but it’s easily one of the best orchards to visit with young children. All of the apple trees in the orchard are dwarf trees that allow people to pick without using a ladder. You can pick your own apples at Hilltop on Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ten Eyck Orchard, Brodhead

W968 Highway 11 & 81, Brodhead

This large family-run orchard has spanned six generations since 1839—that’s almost a decade before Wisconsin became a state. Ten Eyck Orchard grows more than 50 varieties of apples, but visitors cannot pick all of them. In 2022, everyone’s favorite eaters—Honeycrisp—are available for picking every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillside Apples, Casco

E2237 Highway 54, Casco

You can find Hillside Apples about halfway between Green Bay and Algoma on Highway 54. This family-friendly orchard offers more than 30 types of apples. Visitors can pick their own apples daily during harvest time. However, you need to visit their website to check hours because they change throughout the season.

Rim’s Edge Orchard, Germantown

W220N10550 Amy Belle Rd, Germantown

Milwaukee area residents will want to head out to Rim’s Edge Orchard in Germantown to pick apples. They offer more than 25 varieties including Strawberry, which are rare at other orchards. Picking is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.