President Joe Biden gave a stirring speech in Philadelphia Thursday, spelling out the threat that his predecessor poses to the American system of democracy. That predecessor, former President Donald Trump, continues to dispute the outcome of the 2020 election and in just the past week demanded he be reinstated to office.

Across the country, ‘MAGA Republicans’ allied with Mr. Trump continue to undermine our democracy and cast doubt over free, fair, safe and secure democratic elections.

Right here in Wisconsin, in just the last week, there were multiple examples of why Biden’s speech was so important, and why all Americans must understand the threat that Trump and his allies pose to democracy.

This week Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson blasted Republican Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos for finally shutting down the sham investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin run by former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman that has cost the state more than $1 million. Johnson told a business group he wanted the investigation to continue.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that one of the 10 fake electors from Wisconsin – who signed an official document asserting (falsely) that Mr. Trump won the 2020 election in Wisconsin – is on the campaign staff of Senator Johnson, who has found himself caught up in the Congressional investigation into January 6th.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced it had charged a Racine man with voter fraud after he illegally requested the ballots of public officials, including the Mayor of Racine and Speaker of the Assembly. A MAGA Republican, the man has claimed he committed voter fraud to prove that voter fraud could happen.

Also on Thursday, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, was revealed to have urged conservative Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Sadly, former President Trump and his MAGA allies continue to hold outsized influence in the Republican Party. The threat Mr. Trump poses to this country is not over, and the investigation into his attempt to prevent the peaceful transition of power after the 2020 election continues.

Right here in Wisconsin, we see multiple examples of MAGA Republicans in positions of power having demonstrated they are in thrall to the former President or unbothered by his conduct.

All of which is essential for the public to know. On Thursday night, in prime-time, President Biden did his part to honor our democracy by stating the obvious – Trump and his allies remain a threat to it.