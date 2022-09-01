New reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reveals that at least one of the ten ‘MAGA Republicans’ who posed as fake electors from Wisconsin in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election serves in an official capacity on Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign.

The disclosure comes amidst the ongoing controversy over Sen. Johnson’s role in the events of January 6th and the plot by former President Trump and his allies to stop the peaceful transition of power after losing the 2020 election.

During this summer’s hearings of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol it was revealed that Johnson was at the center of a last ditch effort to deliver fake elector documents from two battleground states (Wisconsin and Michigan) to former Vice President Mike Pence moments before the official Congressional proceedings of January 6th began.

The Select Committee has documented for the public that a central component of Trump’s plot to remain in power was to throw the official counting of electoral college votes into chaos – in part through the submission of competing electors from battleground states like Wisconsin.

Moments before the official counting of the electoral college votes was scheduled to begin on January 6, 2021 Johnson’s Chief of Staff texted a senior aide to then Vice President Pence asking how Sen. Johnson could hand fake elector slates from Wisconsin and Michigan to the Vice President.

In the wake of the disclosure, Sen. Johnson offered several different versions of explanations for his role in the plot and fled reporters seeking to get clarity on the matter.

News that Johnson is now employing one of the fake electors from Wisconsin, who has received more than $10,000 from the campaign to date, is sure to spawn even more questions about the Wisconsin Republican’s role in the events of January 6th.