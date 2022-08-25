Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers unveiled a new plan this week that will put the state’s budget surplus to work lowering costs for working families across the Badger State.

The state is expected to end the current two-year budget cycle with an estimated surplus of $5 billion. Previous proposals by Evers to send tax rebate checks to taxpayers were rejected by the Republican controlled legislature. 

Here’s how Evers latest proposal would lower costs for working families:

  • Cut state income taxes by 10% for Wisconsin residents making less than $100,000 a year, or married couples earning less than $150,000 a year.
  • Update the state’s Homestead Credit to account for inflation, making it easier for Seniors to save on their tax bills.
  • Repeal Wisconsin’s ‘minimum markup’ law to lower the cost of gasoline at the pump.
  • Create a caregiver tax credit that would benefit the roughly 250,000 state taxpayers caring for an aging or unwell family member.

Despite the fact that Evers’ proposal would provide direct relief to millions of Wisconsin families at a time when inflation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is hitting working families hard, Republican leaders in the state legislature immediately rejected the plan.

Joe Zepecki A veteran political strategist, Joe Zepecki has worked on campaigns for President, Governor, US Senate, Congress and more. He served President Obama at the Small Business Administration in Washington, DC. Joe lives in Milwaukee and is the Founder and President of Zepecki Communications.

