Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recently announced a new round of investments in rural communities across 10 counties that will bolster apprenticeship, job, and skills training. The more than $6.6 million in grants mark the second round of Workforce Innovation Grants announced by the Democratic Governor who has made advanced manufacturing a central priority during his term.

In a release announcing the investments Evers said, “We’re working to ensure we have more apprenticeship opportunities and jobs and skills training across our state. From youth apprenticeships in the trades to upskilling for advanced manufacturing jobs to supporting our own homegrown talent so they can come back and teach our kids, today’s investments will help young people connect with local career opportunities and ensure we’re growing Wisconsin’s workforce for the future.”

Helping the state’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is among the goals of the Workforce Innovation Grant Program. While Wisconsin’s May unemployment rate was just 2.9%, Ever’s efforts to turbocharge economic development in rural communities make clear the Governor is fully engaged in strengthening the economies of Wisconsin’s rural communities.