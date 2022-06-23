Plus, what’s news, who’s playing, and what’s back at the legendary music festival.

Go for the music and stay for the food. Or, go for the food and stay for the music.

However you put it, this year’s Summerfest at the festival grounds in Milwaukee is ready to deliver in terms of both entertainment and eclectic eats.

Around 800 acts will take to the stages for this year’s fest, which runs for three weekends: June 23 to 25, June 30 to July 2, and July 7 to 9. The genres range from Jason Aldean to Machine Gun Kelly, Rod Stewart, the Backstreet Boys, and everything in between.

But all that music can make you forget the other star of the show—an equally impressive list of food options. This year’s vendors also show a range of genres: sweet, savory, and potentially stomach-ache inducing treats.

Here are three of the strangest, in our view:

German nachos from the Klement Sausage Co. (Photo furnished by Summerfest)

German Nachos

A nod to Milwaukee’s German heritage, Klement Sausage Co. swaps tortilla chips for potato chips in its nachos, which are loaded with grilled bratwurst. Klement’s is known for its fresh and summer sausage, and has been making them in Milwaukee for more than 60 years. You can find the company’s booth by the North Gate.

Korean corn dog from Bottle House Forty-Two (Photo furnished by Summerfest)

Korean Corn Dogs

Bottle House Forty-Two is selling two new foods: a funky chicken sandwich and this, a Korean corn dog that’s currently one of the trendiest snacks in the country. Korean corn dogs are hot dogs or mozzarella cheese that are coated in batter (sometimes panko or french fry pieces, too), deep fried, and rolled in sugar. Bottle House’s booth is located near the Briggs and Stratton Big Backyard.

Red velvet is the Summerfest special edition flavor made by Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn. (Photo furnished by Summerfest)

Red Velvet Popcorn

Every year, Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn creates an exclusive Summerfest flavor, and this year it’s red velvet. The sweet snack is sold at popcorn wagons throughout the grounds. (Fazio’s sells caramel, cheese, and fruity flavors for less adventurous snackers!)

Summerfest 2022 will also introduce six new vendors:

Cedar Crest is known for its custard and sorbet, while El Hefe is famous for its Pollo Asado, a half rotisserie chicken served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

La Masa will sell its Empanada Trio, advertised as “authentic and creative fillings” stuffed into “a flaky, Argentine-inspired dough.”

Chicago pizza royalty Lou Malnati’s is bringing its deep dish pies, 3-cheese bread, and Carol’s Chocolate Chip Cookies to the fest, while Milwaukee-based Pete’s Pops will offer Key Lime Pie, Salted Watermelon, Blue Moon, and Root Beer Float popsicles, among others.

Toro Tacos and Bowls rounds out the “new food” lineup with Esquite Ramen (noodles dressed with Mexican sweet corn toppings), pork belly, beef bulgogi, and chips and queso.

And then, of course, there are the returning favorites:

Saz’s sampler platter, Venice Club’s fried eggplant, and Sil’s mini doughnuts are all back at the fest, too.

Click here for Summerfest 2022’s full food lineup, and where to find this year’s vendors.

Bring comfortable shoes… and your stretchiest Thanksgiving pants!