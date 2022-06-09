On Thursday night, in primetime, the bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold the first of six hearings revealing the findings of their work to the American people and the world.

As the results of an exhaustive investigation that is reported to include testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses and a review of more than 100,000 documents it’s worth reviewing the role that Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson played in the days and weeks leading up to the attack.

December 16, 2020: Three weeks before January 6th, Johnson uses his position as Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to voice conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote.

January 2, 2021: Johnson announces that he plans to object to the certified electors of battleground states on January 6th.

January 4, 2021: Johnson joins two Republican Senate colleagues and Trump conspirators, including Mike Lindell, for a meeting at the Trump hotel to discuss plans to delay the official certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory.

January 6, 2021: The U.S. Capitol is attacked, delaying the certification of President-Elect Biden’s victory until the complex is re-secured.

The Select Committee hearings are likely to touch on multiple aspects of the coordinated plot to keep Trump in the White House. As Wisconsinites engage with the January 6th Committee’s findings, the role that their senior senator, Ron Johnson, played in fomenting the distrust and unrest that led to the attack will surely be front of mind.