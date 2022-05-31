According to federal and state economic data both the U.S. and Wisconsin continue to see strong economic indicators, particularly on the unemployment front. Let’s break down the numbers under Democratic President Joe Biden and Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employers added 428,000 jobs in April, as the unemployment rate remained at just 3.6%, the lowest since the pandemic began.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for May was just 2.8%

Wisconsin’s economy also saw the highest gross domestic product in history during the 4th quarter of 2021, at nearly $307 billion.

No one is suggesting that the economic picture is secure enough for every family in America.

Which is why Democrats in Congress and the Biden Administration are taking action to curb the impact of inflation by lowering costs and quickly addressing challenges such as shortages of baby formula. Republicans have opposed and sharply criticized the Biden plan, and voted en masse against legislative action to curb the baby formula shortage in May.

The only apparent Republican plan to fight inflation is the one developed by Florida Senator Rick Scott, supported by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, which would raise taxes on 32% of Wisconsinites and put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block.

“Getting better, but not yet where it needs to be” can be a tough case to make when it comes to the economy. But there can be no arguing that President Biden and Governor Evers have shepherded a rapid return to work successfully.

Any way you slice it, that’s a good thing — for those families who are back to work, and for Democrats on the ballot this year nationally and in Wisconsin.