The Badger State—America’s own Up North—celebrates its statehood anniversary on Sunday. Even back then, Wisconsin showed the push-pull between progressives and conservatives on what directions we take.

Happy Birthday, Wisconsin! You look as good as you did back at your sesquicentennial.

(Does anybody still have their sesquicentennial license plates?)

Anyway, Wisconsin, you look amazing for 174. On that Monday, May 29, 1848, when you joined the union—becoming the 30th state—it ended two years of intense debate that is now seen as a precursor of how Wisconsin’s only political constant has been the back-and-forth between the progressive and conservative factions of a heterogeneous population.

The very issue of statehood itself was one of Wisconsin’s first widespread debates. The editors of History.com noted widespread opposition because of those who were “fearing the higher taxes that would come with a stronger central government.” But they were ultimately outnumbered by those who saw the prosperity that federal support brought to neighboring states in the Midwest.

The first draft of a state constitution was extremely progressive for its time. It would have given married women the right to own property, left Black suffrage to a popular vote, given voting rights to immigrants who applied for citizenship, and even banned commercial banking. It was rejected in a referendum, giving way to more traditional language that was adopted in late 1847, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The state that gave us Fighting Bob La Follette also gave us the tyrannical Sen. Joe McCarthy. The state that saw a century of progressive leadership has now seen nearly a dozen years of hard-core conservative control of the Legislature. By having both Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson as US senators, Wisconsin is one of the very few states left that has consistently had senators from both parties at the same time.

While we take pride in all that beer, all that cheese, and everything else that we export beyond our borders, perhaps our greatest export was “The Wisconsin Idea,” a progressive view that puts government in the hands of the people, rather than business oligarchs—and uses the latest advances of education, research, and expert experience to make government more service-driven to the people rather than the powerful.

Wisconsin provides this kind of inspiration because we truly live in one of the most beautiful places on earth—the lakes, the woods, the fertile land—allowing us to step away from work, politics, or any other stress to unwind, relax, and recharge the batteries.

When America talks about coming “up north,” their favorite spots are right here. It’s easy to see why.

So unwind a little, Wisconsin, on this long weekend. Take in some of these highlights from your history, and give yourself permission to feel some well-deserved state pride. On Wisconsin!